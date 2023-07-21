VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG) Stock Holdings Increased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:SMOG – Free Report) by 1,091.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,234 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $11,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $597,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $102.73 and a 52 week high of $143.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.44. The stock has a market cap of $218.83 million, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.26.

VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Low Carbon Energy index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that focuses specifically on renewable energy SMOG was launched on May 3, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

