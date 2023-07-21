Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 372.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,560 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $155.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $157.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

