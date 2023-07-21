Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VOE opened at $143.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.51.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.