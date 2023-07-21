VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 2,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.04, for a total value of $428,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,642 shares in the company, valued at $121,498,093.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 18th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.74, for a total value of $644,220.00.

On Thursday, July 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.45, for a total value of $432,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $1,084,700.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.85, for a total value of $439,700.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $1,111,700.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $447,300.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total value of $1,122,250.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $1,123,350.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $441,900.00.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $213.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.24 and a 1-year high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,445,949 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,323,807,000 after acquiring an additional 59,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,934,092,000 after acquiring an additional 587,635 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 33.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,528,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,168,388,000 after buying an additional 1,385,849 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $780,492,000 after buying an additional 57,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,183,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $672,682,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

