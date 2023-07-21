Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $33.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $47.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verizon Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 9,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 19,960 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 38,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.