VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 95,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 158,119 shares.The stock last traded at $57.93 and had previously closed at $57.77.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,161.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.1914 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -4,379.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 669,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,610,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 239,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 152,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,871,000.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

