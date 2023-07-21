VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 95,786 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 158,119 shares.The stock last traded at $57.93 and had previously closed at $57.77.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,161.64 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.99.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a $0.1914 dividend. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -4,379.39%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
