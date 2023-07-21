Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of VGZ stock opened at $0.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.58. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Vista Gold ( NYSE:VGZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,916,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 657,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

