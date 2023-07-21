Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Holdings Reduced by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,726 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $30.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

