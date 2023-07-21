Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,576 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

BDX stock opened at $263.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

