Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hubbell by 133.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,582,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,003,000 after purchasing an additional 301,775 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after purchasing an additional 182,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 118.7% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 301,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,769,000 after purchasing an additional 163,691 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBB opened at $337.89 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $191.12 and a 12 month high of $339.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $309.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.29.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.50.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

