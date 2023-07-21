Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.88 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 195.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,879 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,313,000 after acquiring an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 417,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,576,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the period. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TROW. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.91.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

