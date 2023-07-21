Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,013 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HIG opened at $74.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average is $72.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $101.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

