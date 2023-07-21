Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 24,816 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 18,676 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 63,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -58.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $70.22.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -137.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.38.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In other news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,300.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

