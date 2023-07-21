Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 22,492 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,492 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $156.40 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

