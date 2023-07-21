Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 26,959 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,959 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after purchasing an additional 124,253 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.8 %

WEC stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.10.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

