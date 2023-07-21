Wedbush Comments on argenx SE’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for argenx in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.04). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($6.25) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for argenx’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $17.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $40.80 EPS.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative return on equity of 35.36% and a negative net margin of 79.45%. The company had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on argenx from $478.00 to $601.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $436.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on argenx from $182.00 to $494.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.71.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $534.95 on Friday. argenx has a 12 month low of $333.07 and a 12 month high of $536.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in argenx during the second quarter worth $294,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of argenx by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 90,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

