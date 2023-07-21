Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Stock Position Reduced by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Weibo by 149.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,059,287 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,114 shares in the last quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,917,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weibo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,154,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Weibo by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,789,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 26.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,751,000 after acquiring an additional 530,190 shares in the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on WB. UBS Group downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 58.com reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

NASDAQ:WB opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo Co. has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

