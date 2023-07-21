Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading 5.2% Higher

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.14 and last traded at $14.08. 163,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,245,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Weibo in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Weibo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Weibo Announces Dividend

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The information services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $413.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.70 million. Weibo had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.30%. On average, equities analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 88.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Weibo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Weibo in the first quarter worth $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Weibo by 553.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

