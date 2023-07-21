Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $35.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marathon Oil from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.38.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.35. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

