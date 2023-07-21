West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) Given New C$144.00 Price Target at CIBC

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$126.00 to C$144.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 1.4 %

West Fraser Timber stock opened at C$114.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. West Fraser Timber has a fifty-two week low of C$91.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$130.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$103.66.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C($1.52). The firm had revenue of C$2.20 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 10.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 0.2592454 earnings per share for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.02%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

