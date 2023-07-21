Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $36.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.78.

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $27.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 25,442,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $683,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,145 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,345,798 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500,806 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 5.7% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,141,000 after purchasing an additional 434,250 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 14.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,012,565 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,445,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

