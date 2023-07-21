Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WAB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.20.

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $112.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.33 and a 1-year high of $113.80.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

