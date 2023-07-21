Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$31.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

TSE:WTE opened at C$31.96 on Thursday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a one year low of C$21.59 and a one year high of C$34.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.22, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.85.

Westshore Terminals Investment Announces Dividend

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$96.72 million during the quarter. Westshore Terminals Investment had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 24.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 1.8161309 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

