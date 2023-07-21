Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Willis Lease Finance from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:WLFC opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Willis Lease Finance has a 1-year low of $32.56 and a 1-year high of $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.36.

Insider Activity

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $89.54 million during the quarter.

In other news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $47,154.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 98,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,535,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Charles F. Iv Willis sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total value of $47,436.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $47,154.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,535,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,082 shares of company stock worth $652,135 in the last three months. 54.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 293.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Willis Lease Finance by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

