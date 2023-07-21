Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WWD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $121.09 on Thursday. Woodward has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.81 and its 200 day moving average is $104.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $718.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Rajeev Bhalla acquired 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.23 per share, for a total transaction of $49,894.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,357.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rajeev Bhalla bought 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.23 per share, with a total value of $49,894.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,357.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 697,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,379,000 after buying an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,265,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Woodward by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 30,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 29,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Woodward Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.