XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lowered to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on XPEV. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.10 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of XPeng from an underperform rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.20 to $9.30 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $9.80 to $11.70 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of XPeng from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, BOCOM International lowered shares of XPeng from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.16.

XPeng Stock Performance

XPEV opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.22. XPeng has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Institutional Trading of XPeng

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). XPeng had a negative net margin of 41.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $587.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that XPeng will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in XPeng during the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in XPeng during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in XPeng by 264.6% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in XPeng by 148.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in XPeng by 1,850.0% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 11.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

