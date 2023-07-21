ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
ZIP Stock Performance
ZIP stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. ZIP has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.
About ZIP
