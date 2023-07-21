ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ZIP (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ZIP Stock Performance

ZIP stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. ZIP has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.36.

About ZIP

Zip Co Limited provides digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, Canada, the Czech Republic, Mexico, New Zealand, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

