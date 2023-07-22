10,385 Shares in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,385 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 100.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Bancshares by 174.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in First Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Price Performance

First Bancshares stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $917.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.87. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.82 and a 12-month high of $35.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $77.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 22.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on First Bancshares from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

