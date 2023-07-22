11,171 Shares in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Acquired by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of THRY. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Thryv in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Thryv by 1,180.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 1,877.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thryv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Joe Walsh purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $103,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,827,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Thryv Stock Performance

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Thryv from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $841.35 million, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.92. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $245.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.69 million. Thryv had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Thryv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.