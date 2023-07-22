12,402 Shares in First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 51.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shares of MYFW stock opened at $21.22 on Friday. First Western Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.00 and a 52-week high of $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $202.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). First Western Financial had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $25.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Western Financial, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

