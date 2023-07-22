1,316 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $454.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

