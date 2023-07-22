18,249 Shares in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 18,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Centrus Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Centrus Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. 40.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LEU opened at $34.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 2.02. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $55.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.25.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $66.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 18.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

