18,499 Shares in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Bought by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UMH Properties by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,056 shares of company stock worth $16,999 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UMH Properties Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.20, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.27.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -122.39%.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.