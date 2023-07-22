1,890 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,355,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA opened at $285.14 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.78.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

