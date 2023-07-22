19,674 Shares in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Purchased by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,271,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146,056 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SMART Global by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,346,000 after buying an additional 1,383,982 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,563,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,381,000 after buying an additional 1,194,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SMART Global by 93.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,375,000 after acquiring an additional 662,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SMART Global by 97.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,062,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,441,000 after acquiring an additional 525,616 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

SMART Global Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SMART Global stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.34. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.46.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SMART Global

In other SMART Global news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 3,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $75,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,904 shares of company stock worth $1,210,576. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Profile

(Free Report)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

