21,743 Shares in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Purchased by CM Wealth Advisors LLC

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Clarus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Clarus Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CLAR opened at $8.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.97. Clarus Co. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $29.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $97.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.03 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.00%.

Clarus Profile

(Free Report)

Clarus Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.