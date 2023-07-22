325 Shares in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,275,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 842,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,101,000 after purchasing an additional 22,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 32,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $85.92.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $944.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PNW. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

