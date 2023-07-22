5,577 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Concentrix by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Concentrix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.46. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40.
Concentrix Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,228.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 300 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,179.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Concentrix Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
