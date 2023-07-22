5,577 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after purchasing an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Concentrix by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Concentrix by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $84.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.46. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.06). Concentrix had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Concentrix from $165.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Concentrix news, EVP Jane Fogarty purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.85 per share, for a total transaction of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,228.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jane Fogarty acquired 400 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.85 per share, with a total value of $33,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,228.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 300 shares of Concentrix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,179.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,869.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Concentrix Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; analytics and actionable insights; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.