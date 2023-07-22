564 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 187.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 831,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,817,000 after acquiring an additional 541,988 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,171,000 after purchasing an additional 216,875 shares during the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,515,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 96,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 36,351 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $54.60 and a 52-week high of $80.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.64 and a 200-day moving average of $70.62.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

