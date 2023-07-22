627,682 Shares in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 627,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $19.96 billion during the quarter.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

