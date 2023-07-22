A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald Sells 7,538 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.97, for a total value of $4,175,825.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,412,774 shares in the company, valued at $782,634,412.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,108 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.08, for a total value of $3,895,752.64.

On Wednesday, July 19th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total value of $5,571,181.12.

On Friday, July 14th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total value of $4,814,204.58.

On Wednesday, July 12th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total value of $4,153,800.42.

On Monday, July 10th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total value of $1,058,804.50.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $546.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $492.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12 month low of $358.00 and a 12 month high of $617.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). The business had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at $386,743,000. BloombergSen Inc. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 174,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,586,000 after acquiring an additional 79,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 236.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,319,000 after acquiring an additional 76,275 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 608.6% in the first quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 61,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 62.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 63,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACC. StockNews.com began coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

Featured Stories

