A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald Sells 9,796 Shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) major shareholder A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 9,796 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.72, for a total transaction of $5,571,181.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392,978 shares in the company, valued at $792,214,448.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 21st, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,108 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.08, for a total transaction of $3,895,752.64.

On Monday, July 17th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,538 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.97, for a total transaction of $4,175,825.86.

On Friday, July 14th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 8,782 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.19, for a total transaction of $4,814,204.58.

On Wednesday, July 12th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 7,766 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.87, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.42.

On Monday, July 10th, A. Foss Irrevocable Tru Donald sold 2,050 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.49, for a total transaction of $1,058,804.50.

Credit Acceptance Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $546.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.48, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $462.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.33. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $617.44.

Institutional Trading of Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance ( NASDAQ:CACC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $13.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 41.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 289.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

