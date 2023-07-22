Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Short Interest Update

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the June 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $59,097.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,833,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,083,952.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 80,642 shares of company stock valued at $602,236 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aadi Bioscience

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 1,416.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AADI opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.13. Aadi Bioscience has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $14.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. Aadi Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 329.56%. The business had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 million. Analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

About Aadi Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing precision therapies for genetically defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Its lead drug product candidate comprises FYARRO, a form of sirolimus bound to albumin. The company is also involved in evaluating FYARRO in cancers with known mTOR pathway activation, including tumor agnostic indications targeting specific genomic alterations that activate the mTOR pathway.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.