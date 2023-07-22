AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIR. StockNews.com began coverage on AAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

AAR Stock Performance

Shares of AIR opened at $60.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.61. AAR has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $63.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.92 million. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

