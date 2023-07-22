abrdn (LON:ABDN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $237.10

abrdn plc (LON:ABDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 237.10 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 235.70 ($3.08), with a volume of 2470898 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 231.10 ($3.02).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of abrdn in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, abrdn currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of GBX 180 ($2.35).

The firm has a market cap of £4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -833.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 24.97 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 213.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.30.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

