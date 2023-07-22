abrdn plc Buys 141,706 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

abrdn plc raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,032,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,706 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of abrdn plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. abrdn plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $523,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 126,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 438,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,635,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.70.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 864,122 shares of company stock worth $29,751,580 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $129.55. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

