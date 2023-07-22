abrdn plc Has $13.60 Million Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $13,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 316,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,718,000 after purchasing an additional 54,859 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,875,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,050,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,770,000 after buying an additional 23,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MCHP. TD Cowen cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.56.

Insider Activity

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $89.72 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $93.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.383 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

