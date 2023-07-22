abrdn plc Sells 7,741 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

abrdn plc decreased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.5 %

COF stock opened at $115.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $103,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.