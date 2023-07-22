Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 1st

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:PEO opened at $21.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.93. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 1-year low of $18.58 and a 1-year high of $24.50.

Institutional Trading of Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 8,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

