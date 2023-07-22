Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.60.

ADEVF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Adevinta ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup raised Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Adevinta ASA Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of ADEVF opened at $6.47 on Monday. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $6.47 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

